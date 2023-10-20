Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Fevzi Cakmak Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Fevzi Cakmak Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Fevzi Cakmak Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Fevzi Cakmak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
The residential complex from a well-known developer has high investment rates because will b…
€53,000

Properties features in Fevzi Cakmak Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir