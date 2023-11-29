Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey

3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with TV in Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with TV
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence in the prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey We offer furnished apartments. Th…
€367,242
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym in Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a garage and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey The residence f…
€249,362
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, …
€564,531
1 room apartment in Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€287,533
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 9
Spacious bright apartments with wide balconies in a new residential complex, Istanbul, Turke…
€659,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 18/4
€449,000
Properties features in Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey

