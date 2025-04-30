Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Erdemli
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Erdemli, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Sea and Nature Views in Ayaş Mersin The sea and nature-view villas are situated …
$379,278
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go