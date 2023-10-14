Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Turkey
  Residential
  Erdemli
  Duplexes

Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Erdemli, Turkey

Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 3
In the central district of Yenisehir, duplex 4+1 was put up for sale. The apartment is locat…
€178,500
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 11
For sale is a duplex 2+1 in the popular area of Mersin, Teje. The apartment has a total area…
€124,500
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
The construction of a grandiose project of a residential complex, which will be located in o…
€92,000
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 10
In the central district of Yenisehir, duplex 4+1 was put up for sale. The apartment is locat…
€206,000
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
€73,000
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4
€191,500
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with security in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with security
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Floor 4
For sale is an apartment of 2 + 1 with an additional room in the growing area of Mersin, Arp…
€250,000
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4
Apartment 2 + 1 for sale in the popular area of Mahmutlar. The apartment is located on the 3…
€110,000
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
€120,000

