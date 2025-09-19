Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Devrekani
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Devrekani, Turkey

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Fakilar, Turkey
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Fakilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Apartment 1 + 1 in Alanya, Mahmutlar districtResidential complex Yekta Blue 4 - comfort and …
$116,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go