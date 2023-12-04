Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Cukur Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Cukur Mahallesi, Turkey

apartments
3
3 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cukur Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cukur Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 7
Magnificent Renovated Flats in an Ideal Area of Istanbul. Magnificent flats are located in T…
€1,38M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cukur Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cukur Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 7
Magnificent Renovated Flats in an Ideal Area of Istanbul. Magnificent flats are located in T…
€875,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cukur Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cukur Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 7
Magnificent Renovated Flats in an Ideal Area of Istanbul. Magnificent flats are located in T…
€591,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Cukur Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir