Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey

from €835,869

246 m² 1

Completion date: 2023

Cesme is the most beautiful peninsula on the Aegean coast, its value is growing every day. The project is located on Cape Fener in the center of Cesme, just a few minutes walk from the marina, entertainment, cafes and restaurants. This project is unique in its architecture and completely different from the rest, it offers you and your loved ones a privileged standard of living. LOCATION Çesme marina...... 2 km Bay AYA YORGİ ..... 5 km Atatürk Educational and Teaching Hospital.......... 6 km ALTIN YUNUS marina....... 7 km Hotel SHERATON...... 10 km ILICA beach....... 11 km ALAÇATI market ...... 12 km PAŞALİMANI bay ...... 15 km Port ALAÇATI marina ..... 16 km SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Open pool - Children's swimming pool - Cafeteria - Closed parking - Fitness, Pilates and yoga centers - Spa and sauna - Changing rooms for men and women - Lobby and seating area - Security 24 hours - Video surveillance system EQUIPMENT - Built-in appliances - VRV heating and cooling system - Water and electricity meters - Generator - Covered parking with automatic number reading system - Terraces - Private garden in ground floor apartments - Automatic watering system on all terraces and communal gardens SECURITY - Recording and archiving from surveillance cameras in all public areas and at entrances - Fire alarm and automatic fire extinguishing system - Fire cabinets on floors - Burglar alarm, water and fire detectors, videophone in apartments GENERAL SERVICES - Professional maintenance of the residential complex - Technical and hygienic maintenance of swimming pools - Cleaning and maintenance of common areas - Beach cleaning and maintenance services RECEPTION AND CONCIERGE SERVICES - Apartment service (10:00 - 22:00) - Booking services (restaurants, concerts, air tickets) - Wake up call - Newspaper/bread delivery - Call an ambulance (doctor, nurse) - Car wash - Car rental, airport service, VIP transfer PUBLIC SERVICES - Free WiFi - Game room - Pierce - Music broadcasts - American bar* - Showers and changing rooms The project consists of 70 apartments with different layouts from 1+1 to 4+1. Apartment footage 1+1 104 m2 gross 2+1 144 m2 gross 3+1 246 m2 gross 4+1 460 m2 gross