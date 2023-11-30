Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Celal Bayar Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 279 m²
The Project is located near the world-famous Çeşme bays, beaches and marinas. Folkart Boyalı…
€835,869
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe

Properties features in Celal Bayar Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir