Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Canakkale
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Canakkale, Turkey

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 rooms in , Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 3/4
$3,45M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Canakkale, Turkey

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go