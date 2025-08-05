Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Çamlıhemşin
  4. Commercial

Commercial property for sale in Çamlıhemşin, Turkey

1 property total found
Commercial property 413 m² in Çamlıhemşin, Turkey
Commercial property 413 m²
Çamlıhemşin, Turkey
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 12
Area 413 m²
Number of floors 3
Boutique Hotel for Sale in Rize Ayder with 12 Rooms in a Natural Center The hotel is located…
$3,25M
