Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Besiktas
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Besiktas, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Besiktas, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Besiktas, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready to Move Villa with Large Terrace in Arnavutkoy Istanbul Arnavutkoy, the nearest distri…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go