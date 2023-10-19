Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Besevler Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Besevler Mahallesi, Turkey

Niluefer
16
Apartment To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€171,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/5
Properties in a Complex with Outdoor Pool in Bursa. The properties are located in Osmangazi,…
€127,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/5
Properties in a Complex with Outdoor Pool in Bursa. The properties are located in Osmangazi,…
€169,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/10
Luxe Apartments in a Complex with Rich Facilities in Bursa. The apartments are situated in a…
€248,000
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€776,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€452,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€237,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Floor 3/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€323,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
Floor 12/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€361,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€237,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
Well Located Apartments with City and Mountain Views in Bursa. New apartments are located in…
€137,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 1/10
Apartments with Smart Home Systems in Bursa City Center. The apartments with smart home syst…
€171,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 5/6
Uludag and City View Chic Duplex Flat in Osmangazi Bursa. The special design duplex flat is …
€512,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 7/8
Well-Located Apartments with Spacious Design in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in…
€197,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 4/7
Chic Apartment in Advantageous Location in Bursa. The 3+1 apartment in Bursa offers mountain…
€92,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 1/9
Spacious Apartments in Prestigious Complex in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments with spacious de…
€373,000

Property types in Besevler Mahallesi

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Besevler Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir