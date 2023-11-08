Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Besevler Mahallesi, Turkey

Niluefer
24
24 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€168,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms in Bursa Nilufer. The detached villas are located i…
€655,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/5
Properties in a Complex with Outdoor Pool in Bursa. The properties are located in Osmangazi,…
€170,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/5
Properties in a Complex with Outdoor Pool in Bursa. The properties are located in Osmangazi,…
€129,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/10
Luxe Apartments in a Complex with Rich Facilities in Bursa. The apartments are situated in a…
€237,000
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Floor 9/10
Luxe Apartments in a Complex with Rich Facilities in Bursa. The apartments are situated in a…
€655,000
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 8 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€761,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€443,000
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 297 m²
Floor 13/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€443,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€233,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Floor 3/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€317,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/28
City and Mountain View Luxury Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer. Apartments for sale in Bursa are …
€233,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/5
Well Located Apartments with City and Mountain Views in Bursa. New apartments are located in…
€203,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
Well Located Apartments with City and Mountain Views in Bursa. New apartments are located in…
€131,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Floor 9/10
Apartments with Smart Home Systems in Bursa City Center. The apartments with smart home syst…
€346,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Floor 1/10
Apartments with Smart Home Systems in Bursa City Center. The apartments with smart home syst…
€164,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious Detached Villa with Private Pool in Bursa Nilufer. The villa is located in the Gumu…
€900,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Floor 5/6
Uludag and City View Chic Duplex Flat in Osmangazi Bursa. The special design duplex flat is …
€491,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Floor 8/8
Well-Located Apartments with Spacious Design in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in…
€224,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 7/8
Well-Located Apartments with Spacious Design in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in…
€188,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 4/7
Chic Apartment in Advantageous Location in Bursa. The 3+1 apartment in Bursa offers mountain…
€88,500
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 8/9
Spacious Apartments in Prestigious Complex in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments with spacious de…
€740,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Niluefer, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 1/9
Spacious Apartments in Prestigious Complex in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments with spacious de…
€391,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair in Niluefer, Turkey
Bungalow 3 rooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
House in Bursa Uludag Road that Offers Wonderful Views. The house for sale in Bursa has a de…
€671,000

