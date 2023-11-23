Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Ayazaga Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey

apartments
18
19 properties total found
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 422 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxe Real Estate with Belgrade Forest View in Sariyer Istanbul. The luxe real estate is situ…
€3,28M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxe Real Estate with Belgrade Forest View in Sariyer Istanbul. The luxe real estate is situ…
€639,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 20
Luxe Apartments in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. Apartments for sale in Istanbul…
€2,70M
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 20
Luxe Apartments in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. Apartments for sale in Istanbul…
€1,38M
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 20
Luxe Apartments in Complex with Rich Facilities in Istanbul. Apartments for sale in Istanbul…
€1,10M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxe Real Estate with Belgrade Forest View in Sariyer Istanbul. The luxe real estate is situ…
€1,89M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxe Real Estate with Belgrade Forest View in Sariyer Istanbul. The luxe real estate is situ…
€1,45M
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxe Real Estate with Belgrade Forest View in Sariyer Istanbul. The luxe real estate is situ…
€1,29M
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 362 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium Apartment 4 + 1 in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, SaryerA dream project locat…
€2,49M
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium Apartment 3 + 1 in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, SaryerA dream project locat…
€1,11M
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium Apartment 2 + 1 in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, SaryerA dream project locat…
€824,400
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with internet
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 3/3
Premium Apartment 1 + 1 in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, SaryerA dream project locat…
€613,600
6 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
6 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 422 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury apartment 5 + 1 in a new privileged complexArea: Istanbul, Saryer, AyazagaThe largest…
€2,79M
5 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 225 m²
Floor 3/3
Prestigious apartment 4 + 1 in the new elite complexArea: Istanbul, Saryer, AyazagaThe large…
€1,58M
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/3
New apartment 3 + 1 in the center of IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Saryer, AyazagaThe largest long…
€1,40M
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury apartment 2 + 1 in an amazing complexArea: Istanbul, Saryer, AyazagaThe largest long-…
€989,600
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/3
Ideal apartment 1 + 1 for investmentArea: Istanbul, Saryer, AyazagaThe largest long-awaited …
€576,300
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 6
€600,000
1 room apartment with Luxury Property, luxury apartments in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with Luxury Property, luxury apartments
Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€215,316
Properties features in Ayazaga Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
