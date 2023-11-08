Residential properties for sale in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with swimming pools and green areas near shopping malls and highways, Kocaeli,…
€147,067
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 6
Prestigious residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and around-the-clock security, Kocae…
€328,808
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 254 m²
Floor 6/6
Elite penthouse with a terrace of 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a qui…
€416,200
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious apartment 1 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
€142,500
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious apartment 2 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area w…
€166,400
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/2
Elite apartment 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
€191,900
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 4/4
Elite apartment 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet green area with…
€326,000
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 166 m²
Floor 6/6
Elite penthouse with terrace 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet gr…
€175,100

