Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Asmali Mescit Mahallesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Bey…
$677,739
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with courtyard in the historic part of the city, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turk…
$787,287
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes