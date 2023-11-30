Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Asmali Mescit Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey

apartments
5
5 properties total found
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym in Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 5
Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Bey…
€651,494
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with children playground, with Кухня американского типа in Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with children playground, with Кухня американского типа
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury apartment 1 + 1 in the historic center in Beyoğlu Area: Istanbul, Beglu, Tottom In th…
€568,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with children playground, with Кухня американского типа in Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with children playground, with Кухня американского типа
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 3/3
Authentic 2 + 1 apartment in an elite complex in Beyoğlu Area: Istanbul, Beglu, Tottom In th…
€697,400
Leave a request
5 room apartment with parking, with children playground, with Кухня американского типа in Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with children playground, with Кухня американского типа
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 231 m²
Floor 3/3
Presidential Penthouse 4 + 1 for the most sophisticated in Beyoğlu Area: Istanbul, Beglu, To…
€1,13M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym in Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, gym
Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 6
Residential complex with courtyard in the historic part of the city, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turk…
€756,800
Leave a request

Properties features in Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir