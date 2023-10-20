Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Arnavutkoey
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Arnavutkoey, Turkey

4 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with central heating, with with repair in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with central heating, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Floor 3/3
Duplex Flat Near the Istanbul Airport in Arnavutkoy. The flat for sale in Istanbul is situat…
€130,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Spacious Apartments in a Complex with Pool in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. Apartments in Istanbul Ar…
€245,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with with repair in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/3
Ready to Move Duplex Apartment in Arnavutkoy, Istanbul. Affordable apartment is in Arnavutko…
€144,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with with repair in Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with with repair
Arnavutkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex Turnkey Flat in Unique Location in Istanbul Arnavutkoy. The flat is located in the Ar…
€125,000
