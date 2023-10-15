Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Alsancak Mahallesi, Turkey

2 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alsancak Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alsancak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2/24
€337,693
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alsancak Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alsancak Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 8/24
€268,809

Properties features in Alsancak Mahallesi, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
