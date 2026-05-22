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Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

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Thalang
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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
LAG7047 The townhouse features 3 storeys, with bedrooms spread out on the 2nd and 3rd…
$736,874
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Phuket Buy House
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English, Русский
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Property types in Thep Krasatti

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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