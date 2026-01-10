Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

1 bedroom apartment in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 7/7
The complex is located in a convenient district on the south of Phuket, 1.5 km from Nai Ha…
$126,408
2 bedroom apartment in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Comfortable apartments in the center of Talang - an area that combines urban comfort with na…
$65,652
3 bedroom apartment in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
The complex, where comfortable and bright apartments are located, offers a harmonious combin…
$122,131
2 bedroom apartment in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
The bright and spacious apartments are conveniently located in the central part of Phuket in…
$85,770
1 bedroom apartment in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
The complex in which the studio is located combines modern urban style with natural elements…
$53,889
3 bedroom apartment in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
The complex, where comfortable and bright apartments are located, offers a harmonious combin…
$122,131
1 bedroom apartment in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
The complex in which the studio is located combines modern urban style with natural elements…
$53,889
2 bedroom apartment in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Comfortable apartments in the center of Talang - an area that combines urban comfort with na…
$65,652
2 bedroom apartment in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
The bright and spacious apartments are conveniently located in the central part of Phuket in…
$85,770
