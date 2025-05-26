Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thep Krasatti
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

Thalang
11
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Step into a celestial haven on the beautiful island of Phuket – more than just a condominium…

1 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Welcome to a transcendent living experience in our new Phuket condominium project, where mod…

1 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
This modern 1-bedroom apartment offers cozy and comfortable living in one of Phuket’s most s…

4 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 529 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thail…
$1,02M
$1,02M
3 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 2
New villas with swimming pools and gardens in a residence with a spa center, Phuket, Thailan…
$689,653
$689,653
4 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 424 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful residence with a swimming pool, a park and a gym close to beaches and golf courses…
$1,09M
$1,09M

