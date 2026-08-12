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Terraced Penthouses in Phuket Province, Thailand

;
Choeng Thale
67
Rawai
19
Si Sunthon
7
Karon
4
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2 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 7/7
$1,05M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 7/7
$454,254
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Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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