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Pool Penthouses in Phuket Province, Thailand

;
Choeng Thale
67
Rawai
19
Si Sunthon
7
Karon
4
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9 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 7/7
We are introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surround…
$381,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 7/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$536,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 716 m²
Floor 6/6
Luxury 4-room penthouse with designer repair area of 716 sq.m. is for sale. Penthouse is loc…
$3,99M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale a spacious 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 220 sq.m. The apartment is…
$2,18M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 248 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale a beautiful penthouse with designer repair area of 248 sq.m. Penthouse is located i…
$1,86M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 7/7
$1,05M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 285 m²
Floor 5/5
Luxury penthouse for sale with designer repair area of 285 sq.m. Penthouse is located in an …
$2,84M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 209 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale chic 2-room penthouse with designer repair area of 209 sq.m. Penthouse is located i…
$1,59M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 7/7
$454,254
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Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

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with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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