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Apartments near golf course for sale in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

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Phuket
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury apartment 100 meters from the sea 1 + 1 with an area of 57 square meters in a residen…
$471,879
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Property types in Phuket City Municipality

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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