Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket City Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

Phuket
38
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 4/7
Are you ready to open the door to the fabulous world, where every day is an adventure? Where…
$42,774
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4
A magnificent apartment on Phuket for rent or your own residence.   Sea view   8 minut…
$105,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Phuket City Municipality

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go