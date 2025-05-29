Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket City Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

Phuket
38
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
PHU21991 Embark on a journey to discover the epitome of ideal living within our spaci…
$184,445
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4
A magnificent apartment on Phuket for rent or your own residence.   Sea view   8 minut…
$105,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 7
ID PH 999SUN HILLS LAYAN PHUKETParadise place, which harmoniously combines nature, style, fu…
$100,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
ID PH 1000“Gardens of Eden” is the name of the overall concept of the project, which is loca…
$295,429
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Phuket City Municipality

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go