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Apartments with garage for sale in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

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Phuket
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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/7
Apartment in a ready-made complex 400 meters from 1+1 beach with an area of 39.93 square met…
$173,900
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Property types in Phuket City Municipality

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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