Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Pattaya City, Thailand

Pattaya
186
Apartment Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/63
$156,700
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 22 m²
Floor 9/51
$72,350
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/8
$61,500
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/63
$111,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/51
$173,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/8
$45,800
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/20
$99,800
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 12/34
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Pattaya, Thailand's vibrant East Coast. This stu…
$209,115
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 48/51
$86,500
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/4
Beautiful, fully furnished rooms, ready to enter, murals in the bedroom and kitchen have a l…
$73,515
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/20
$55,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/8
$69,700
Leave a request

Property types in Pattaya City

penthouses
condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Pattaya City, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go