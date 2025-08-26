Residential complex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.

Bamboo Forest is a new premium residential complex in the prestigious Bang Tao area, close to Layan Beach and Bang Tao (1.5 km).
This Mediterranean-style complex consists of three 7-story buildings, containing 135 units – studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 41 m² to 247 m².
All apartments are offered turnkey with a smart home system:
International schools, kindergartens, shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy transport access.
Investment opportunities:
Completion date: Q4 2027.
Infrastructure:
For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.