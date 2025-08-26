  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential complex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.

Residential complex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$177,000
BTC
2.1053798
ETH
110.3519548
USDT
174 997.1575320
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 28071
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Bamboo Forest is a new premium residential complex in the prestigious Bang Tao area, close to Layan Beach and Bang Tao (1.5 km).

This Mediterranean-style complex consists of three 7-story buildings, containing 135 units – studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 41 m² to 247 m².

All apartments are offered turnkey with a smart home system:

  • Remote control
  • Quick adjustment of climate control, lighting, and security

International schools, kindergartens, shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy transport access.

Investment opportunities:

  • Rental pool participation available
  • Guaranteed return: (terms will be discussed individually)

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Three swimming pools
  • Lounge areas
  • Coworking space
  • Kids' club
  • Gym
  • Bar and restaurant
  • Outdoor terrace for relaxation
  • Underground parking and guest parking
  • 24/7 security

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Sea Heaven Phuket Naithon Beachfront – Phase 2.1
Sakhu, Thailand
from
$162,548
Residential complex MAESTRO LUXURY
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Residential complex D Condo Reef Phuket
Kathu, Thailand
from
$54,452
Residential complex Utopia Dream
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Price on request
Residential complex Luxury residence in the midst of nature, in the heart of a prestigious area of Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thailand
from
$1,01M
You are viewing
Residential complex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$177,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Show all Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Samut Prakan City Municipality, Thailand
from
$105,236
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 22
FLO by Sansiri is a condominium consisting of 22 floors and developed by the SANSIRI developer. The residential complex is located in Klong-San in Bangkok. Klong San is one of the oldest areas of Bangkok with centuries of history. This area is ideal for both permanent residence and invest…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Show all Residential complex Complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Residential complex Complex of tropical villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Samui, Thailand
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
$262,115
Comfort class residence 10 minutes from Chaweng Beach, ideal for living and renting. We offer modern functional two-storey villas with 3 bedrooms, a parking space, a terrace and a 25 m² swimming pool. The villas are built in a tropical style using natural materials, high ceilings and panoram…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Show all Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Residential complex Arcadia Millennium Tower
Pattaya City, Thailand
from
$86,949
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 46
Arcadia Millennium Tower — is a condominium and apartment project located in the central part of Pattaya. Location in the central part of the city ensures proximity to all the most popular urban infrastructure. Also nearby are the main city shopping centers. The distance to the sea and the …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Thailand
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
26.08.2025
Ever Prime Residences: Luxury Condos on Karon Beach, Phuket
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
01.07.2025
Thailand Property Market 2025: Trends, Prices, And Opportunities for Foreigners
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
22.04.2025
Thailand Switches to Digital Arrival Cards From May 1, 2025: What Tourists Need to Know
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
18.04.2025
Your Own Piece of Paradise: All About the Elite Residential Complex That is Being Built in Pattaya
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
24.03.2025
Life in Bangkok: Relocation Experience, Adaptation, and Housing Prices
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
25.03.2025
How Much Does Housing Cost in Phuket: Market Analysis from REALTING
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
10.01.2025
How to Get an E-Visa to Thailand in 2025: Step-by-Step Instructions
Show all publications