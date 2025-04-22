Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of villas with a good infrastructure near Naiyang Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

A new exclusive complex of 26 two-storey villas from a top developer in Phuket. Each villa has its own terrace, swimming pool and parking for 1 car and 1 motorcycle. The project is created for those who value comfort, nature and exclusive design. It is ideal for both living and investment.

swimming pool

bathhouse

sauna

gym

coworking

children's areas

pet playground

park

Trusted developer - has successfully completed 6 major resort projects in Phuket since 1989

Security - 3 outdoor CCTV cameras, magnetic sensors and digital lock

Large green area around the villas

The Esquire management company provides rental services, pool cleaning, landscaping, repairs and other services

The project is located in the picturesque Naiyang area of ​​Phuket, just 600 meters from Naiyang Beach and 450 meters from the nearest store. The location of the complex combines privacy and access to all necessary infrastructure, including the Mingle Mall shopping center.

Mingle Mall Naiyang – 500 m

Naiyang Beach – 600 m

Siri Nath National Park – 1.9 km

Phuket International Airport – 2.2 km

UWC International School Phuket – 11 km

