  Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of villas with a good infrastructure near Naiyang Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of villas with a good infrastructure near Naiyang Beach, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand

Thalang, Thailand
;
20
Media Media
ID: 25312
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2441150
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang

About the complex

A new exclusive complex of 26 two-storey villas from a top developer in Phuket. Each villa has its own terrace, swimming pool and parking for 1 car and 1 motorcycle. The project is created for those who value comfort, nature and exclusive design. It is ideal for both living and investment.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • swimming pool
  • bathhouse
  • sauna
  • gym
  • coworking
  • children's areas
  • pet playground
  • park
Advantages
  • Trusted developer - has successfully completed 6 major resort projects in Phuket since 1989
  • Security - 3 outdoor CCTV cameras, magnetic sensors and digital lock
  • Large green area around the villas
  • The Esquire management company provides rental services, pool cleaning, landscaping, repairs and other services
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the picturesque Naiyang area of ​​Phuket, just 600 meters from Naiyang Beach and 450 meters from the nearest store. The location of the complex combines privacy and access to all necessary infrastructure, including the Mingle Mall shopping center.

  • Mingle Mall Naiyang – 500 m
  • Naiyang Beach – 600 m
  • Siri Nath National Park – 1.9 km
  • Phuket International Airport – 2.2 km
  • UWC International School Phuket – 11 km

Hospitals

  • Bangkok Hospital – 2 km
  • Bumrungrand International Hospital – 7.8 km
  • Thalang Hospital – 12 km

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Back
Realting.com
Go
