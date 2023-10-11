Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Na Chom Thian, Thailand

1 BHK
4
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 8
€191,750
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 40
€0
