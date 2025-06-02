Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Na Chom Thian
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Na Chom Thian, Thailand

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/8
Investment opportunity! Prestigious apartments in the picturesque area of ​​Jomtien!Installm…
$64,266
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 282 m²
Floor 5/8
New project in Pattaya on the first line of the sea. Exclusive luxury condominium Panora Est…
$2,96M
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/15
An attractive investment property! The house is completed! Ready for occupancy!Perfect for b…
$59,095
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/8
Investment opportunity! Prestigious apartments in the picturesque area of ​​Jomtien!Installm…
$239,286
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Floor 50/60
Incredible investment opportunities in real estate on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand. Inc…
$836,699
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 9 rooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 9 rooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 7/8
Investment opportunity! Prestigious apartments in the picturesque area of ​​Jomtien!Installm…
$58,055
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Na Chom Thian, Thailand

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go