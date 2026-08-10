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Apartments for sale in Na Chom Thian, Thailand

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658 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/7
Premium complex on the first coastline in Bang Amphur!The Panora Estuaria is a ready-made re…
$233,672
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/7
Residences with accommodation after 50% payment!A rare offer for those who are looking for p…
$233,812
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/7
The first coastline of Pattaya with the opportunity to settle in now!Ready-made property by …
$257,380
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 9/67
Resale from the owner in one of the largest projects in Pattaya!2-bedroom apartment of 41 m2…
$154,592
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 4/7
While some are waiting for the completion of construction, others may wake up by the sea tom…
$623,003
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/8
Studio in DREAM in Pratamnak at an attractive price!Assignment from the owner!A great opport…
$50,015
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/8
Affordable real estate in Pratamnak - assignment from the owner to DREAM!Looking for the fir…
$50,015
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/7
Ready-made apartments - without waiting for construction and with a convenient payment schem…
$223,032
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/7
One of the rarest real estate formats in Pattaya!There are less and less free plots on the f…
$599,999
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/7
Not every apartment near the sea is on the first line. And not everyone can be moved at once…
$688,885
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/8
Resale from the owner in a premium project on Jomtien - Foreign Quota!Favorable terms of ins…
$98,251
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DDA Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Amazon Residence One Bedroom for sale in Jomtien This one-bedroom unit sits on the sixth flo…
$54,198
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
La Santir Condominium 1 Bedroom in Jomtien This bright 1-bedroom unit offers efficient use o…
$52,649
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bed Condo for Sale at Jomtien Beach Condominium in Pattaya This 1 bedroom condo at Jomtien…
$81,263
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Whale Marina 1 Bedroom for Sale - This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located in the serene …
$181,316
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PLC Real Estate
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5 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/8
Siam Oriental Tropical Garden is a residential complex located in a popular area on Pratamna…
$155,661
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Supalai Mare Pattaya Condo for Sale Fully Furnished Condo for sale at Supalai Mare Pattaya o…
$53,186
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 24/31
The Base Central Pattaya Condominium
$369,138
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury 1-Bedroom Sea View Condo for Sale at La Santir Condominium – Jomtien, Pattaya Indulge…
$63,489
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Embassy Life – Redefining Luxury Living by Jomtien Beach Soaring gracefully above Jomtien 2n…
$311,588
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International Property Alerts
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Studio apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/8
Somphong Condotel-condominium is located in Jomtien, just 150 meters from the sea. It consis…
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Embassy Life – Luxury High-Rise Living Steps from Jomtien Beach Rising majestically along Jo…
$180,590
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International Property Alerts
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Pattaya Hill Resort 2 Bedroom unit for sale Pratumnak Hill Pattaya Pratumnak Hill Pattaya of…
$117,377
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PLC Real Estate
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Apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
A 51 sqm 2-bedroom apartment with a sea view is located in the heart of Jomtien in the new E…
$181,067
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Habita
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3 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 20/32
The Riviera California is an exclusive 32-floor skyscraper designed for those who value styl…
$1,05M
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
1 Bedroom Condo for Sale in Jomtien Pattaya at View Talay 1 This 1 bedroom condo at View Tal…
$134,928
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Grande Caribbean Condominium for sale in Pattaya Jomtien This stylish condominium is located…
$72,064
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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Apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Foreign quota at current prices – 2-bedroom apartment, 54 sqm, in the newest Embassy complex…
$178,094
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condominium for Sale at Siam Oriental Tropical Garden, Pratumnak This well-present…
$54,198
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Executive Residence 4 – Spacious 3-Bedroom Corner Condo with Mountain & Sea Views, Pratumnak…
$495,523
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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