Studios for Sale in Na Chom Thian, Thailand

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Studios in Na Chom Thian, Thailand

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30 properties total found
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/8
Studio in DREAM in Pratamnak at an attractive price!Assignment from the owner!A great opport…
$50,015
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/8
Affordable real estate in Pratamnak - assignment from the owner to DREAM!Looking for the fir…
$50,015
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/8
Somphong Condotel-condominium is located in Jomtien, just 150 meters from the sea. It consis…
Price on request
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/8
New Nordic VIP Suites - 4 is a modern 8-storey condominium located in the popular Pratamnak …
$114,744
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Studio apartment in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 2/8
Студия, Seven Seas 2 -Cote D'Azur
$80,010
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Studio apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/8
Somphong Condotel-condominium is located in Jomtien, just 150 meters from the sea. It consis…
$60,041
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/8
Condominium NEO condo is located at the very beginning of Jomtien, located 50 meters from th…
$104,070
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/8
Siam Oriental Dream is the 11th boutique condominium project from renowned Finnish developer…
$64,933
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/8
The greenest area of ​​the city, Pratamnak, was once chosen to house the residence of the Pr…
$126,456
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Studio apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/8
Cozy spacious studio on the beach Somphong Condotel is a cozy residential complex of mixed t…
$60,041
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 5/28
Seven Seas Le Carnival combines elegance, style, luxury and affordability. This is a project…
$104,293
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 7/8
The greenest area of ​​the city, Pratamnak, was once chosen to house the residence of the Pr…
$101,503
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 6/8
Siam Oriental Dream is the 11th boutique condominium project from renowned Finnish developer…
$93,396
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Studio apartment in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/8
Whale Marina Condo Pattaya
$108,073
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Studio apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/8
Cozy spacious studio on the beach Somphong Condotel is a cozy residential complex of mixed t…
$60,041
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/7
New Nordic Vip-2 - residential complex from the Norwegian developer Nordic Group is located …
$74,717
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/6
Holiday Condo View - the complex is located in a popular area on Pratamnak Hill, within walk…
$50,238
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/8
Casa Espana Condominium is a small, 8-storey condominium with a unique design, located on Pr…
$91,173
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 7/8
Luxury condominium Aurora Pratamnak is located on one of the most picturesque hills of Patta…
$100,068
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/7
A unique opportunity for the investor - 4 lots are sold at once, studio apartments in a bout…
$373,586
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4/8
Novana Residence
$71,115
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/22
Income guarantee. Get a 6% return on investment right now. The new high-rise project of the …
$140,082
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/8
The Water Edge condominium is located a short walk from the beautiful beach of Na Jomtien. J…
$104,515
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 21/35
High-floor studio Supalai Mare is a stylish 35-storey condominium in South Pattaya, Teprasit…
$84,502
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/11
Jomtien Condotel is a small quiet complex with a well-kept village at the entrance and two q…
$93,396
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 20/67
This brand new studio apartment is located on the 20th floor of a new unique project in Patt…
$107,628
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 22
For sale is a fully furnished studio in Jomtien Plaza Condotel on the 22nd floor with magnif…
$184,569
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 24/49
Sea Spire Jomtien – the pinnacle of elegance on the oceanfront Sea Spire Jomtien – is a uniq…
$212,366
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Studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
Studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 7/50
'Beyond 360°' A new dominant in the heart of Pattaya. We present to your attention a complet…
$132,979
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1 room studio apartment in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 7/8
A luxury apartment complex in the prestigious well-maintained Jomtien area in Pattaya with i…
$62,767
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