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Beach houses in Ko Samui, Thailand

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villas
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3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Baan Lamai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Elite villa with panoramic sea views, Lamai, Koh Samui!Complex infrastructureThe project is …
$530,445
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury sea view villa that will provide high rental inco…
$317,601
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 514 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui…
$815,206
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Properties features in Ko Samui, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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