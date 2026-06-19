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Houses with garden for sale in Ko Samui, Thailand

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4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand We offer villas with swimming pools …
$296,132
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 514 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui…
$815,206
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand We offer vi…
$358,017
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Value OneValue One
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand We offer a villa wit…
$408,991
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Properties features in Ko Samui, Thailand

with Terrace
with Sea view
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Luxury
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