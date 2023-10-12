Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Chon Buri Province
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Pattaya
22
House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view in Pattaya, Thailand
Townhouse with sea view, in city center, with mountain view
Pattaya, Thailand
Price on request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
We offer the unique project The Prospect Pattaya – a prestigious community that deserves the…
€807,495
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
€263,343

Property types in Chon Buri Province

villas

Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir