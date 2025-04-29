Show property on map Show properties list
Condos with garden for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 8/8
1Bedroom 1Bathroom Pool view 29.30 m2 in  Pristine Park 3, Jomtien, Pattaya Chon Buri …
$74,419
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 16/38
Type : Studio1  bathroom Size : 26.5 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor :16 th Transfer fees…
$105,849
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 11/46
Studio 1 bathroom in The Palm Wongamat Beach in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type :Studio 1  ba…
$120,589
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 35/38
1 bedroom 1 bathroom 48 m2 stunning sea view at Wong Amat Tower. Type : 1 bedroom 1 bathr…
$135,294
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/8
LAGUNA BEACH RESORT  2   Foreign name ALL NEW! 1 Bedroom 37м² 2 floor building D Ov…
$66,765
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/6
2 bed 2 bathrooms 165 m²  at Nordic Residence Type 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Size 163 m²  …
$229,412
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 15/24
Cosy Beach View in Pratumnak, Pattaya •Type: 1 bedroom •Size: 49 sq m.  •Fully furnishe…
$108,823
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 19/43
Sea view Studio for sale at Riviera Wongamat condo Pattaya Studio 24 sqm Transfer …
$67,647
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 17/27
1 bedroom 2 bathroom 90 m2 in Markland  -North-facing unit with breathtaking  -sea views f…
$200,177
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/36
Large Sea view 1 bedroom for sale in beachfront Park Beach condo Wongamat, Pattaya Park B…
$132,353
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 6/36
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya in North Pattaya, Pattaya 2 bedroom 2 bathroom …
$397,176
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 11/49
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ocean view 67.28 m2 in Seaspire Jomtien, Chon Buri  Type: 2 Bedr…
$340,358
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Floor 15/36
Nice sea view! 2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom 164 m2 in Park Beach Condominium -15 floor -2 bedroo…
$588,235
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 28/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - 28 floor -…
$619,469
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 41/46
Riviera Jomtien.Big Studio apartment for sale Riviera Jomtien.  Type Studio Size  27 sq…
$100,000
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/7
The Sanctuary Wongamat Condominium Type  2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Size 130 sq.m. Floor 5 th…
$338,233
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 14/38
Wongamat Tower Beachfront Condominium Wongamat Tower condominium is well located in Naklu…
$111,764
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 30/36
Park Beach Condominium Park Beach condominium is well located in Naklua area. The condomi…
$220,585
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/33
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 34 m2 in The Riviera California Development Name : The Riviera Calif…
$103,000
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 20/43
BEACH FRONT LUXURY SKY BEACH CONDO SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW FOR SALE AND RENT PATTAYA …
$220,588
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 37/43
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom sea view at Riviera Wongamat Size 70 m² Floor 37 th Sea view Foreig…
$367,648
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 42/55
2 bedroom 2  bathroom in Copacabana Coral Reef Type : 2 bedroom 2  bathroom Size : 69.80…
$299,255
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 26/54
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom at Zire Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya • Type 2 Bedroom 2 Bathro…
$500,000
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 14/29
RIVIERA MALIBU AND RESIDENCE 2 BEDROOM FOR SALE  PROPERTY DETAILS:  • 14 floor, 75 sqm (…
$438,235
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 9/29
Northshore FOR SALE  Location : Pattaya center   Size 68 sqm.   1 Bed 1 Bath  Sea view…
$232,353
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 51
2 bed 2 bathrooms 60m² Marina Golden Bay 60 SqM  2 bedroom and 2 bathroom completi…
$219,265
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 27/33
1 bedrrom 1 bathrrom Del Mare in Bang Saray - 1 bedrrom 1 bathrrom  - Size 42 m2 - Floo…
$134,000
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 9/20
Sea view 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom  at  1 Tower Pratumnak in Pratumnak, Pattaya PROPERTY DETAI…
$182,353
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/8
2bedroom in Laguna Heights in North Pattaya, Pattaya 2bedroom 2baroom Size 70 sq.m. …
$158,824
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 26/54
1 Bedroom Apartment 49m² in Zire Wongamat Pattaya  • Type 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom   • Size 49…
$176,471
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English

Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

