Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Chon Buri Province
  5. Condos

Seaview Condos for Sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Pattaya
16
Condo To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/8
€69,594
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
€106,560
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 67
The highest and most grand condominium in Pattaya Grand Solaire Pattaya Condominium offers n…
€74,463
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 13/24
Sea view 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Cosy Beach View Condo on Pratumnak Hill: - Cosy …
€77,001

Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir