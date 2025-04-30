Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand The developer …
$684,494
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with swimming pool near beaches, Phuket, Thailand We offer luxury …
$1,07M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailan…
$2,57M
