Villas with garage for sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
✦ OZONE VILLA – Bang Tao / Cherng Talay ✦ Completed 3-Bedroom Modern Pool Villa – Fully F…
$913,148
VAT
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
✦ THE BREEZE – LUXURY POOL VILLA ✦ Completed 3-Bedroom Modern Villa – Fully Furnished & R…
$1,22M
VAT
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
✦ TRICHADA BREEZE – VILLA 22 ✦ Completed 4-Bedroom Luxury Pool Villa – Ready to Move In …
$1,11M
VAT
OneOne
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
✦ CLOVER RESIDENCE PHASE 2 – Cherng Talay / Bang Tao ✦ Brand-New 4-Bedroom Luxury Pool Vi…
$1,14M
VAT
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
OZONE VILLA – Bang Tao / Cherng Talay ✦ Completed 3-Bedroom Modern Pool Villa – Fully Fur…
$752,947
VAT
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Zenithy Pool Villa | Resale Opportunity ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ✨ Completed 2-Storey Vi…
$691,354
VAT
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
✦ THE TEAK PHUKET – Bang Tao / Cherng Talay ✦ Completed 4-Bedroom 2-Storey Luxury Pool Vi…
$842,072
VAT
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
✦ TRICHADA BREEZE – VILLA 18 ✦ Completed 4-Bedroom Luxury Pool Villa – Ready to Move In …
$1,17M
VAT
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
✦ THE TEAK PHUKET – Bang Tao / Cherng Talay ✦ Completed 3-Bedroom Luxury Pool Villa – Ful…
$740,388
VAT
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
✦ CLOVER RESIDENCE PHASE 2 – Cherng Talay / Bang Tao ✦ Brand-New 4-Bedroom Luxury Pool Vi…
$1,12M
VAT
