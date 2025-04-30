Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Our tricks: a team of designers with international names; a unique modern tropical design wi…
$903,405
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 411 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,06M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 552 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,83M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
Our tricks: a team of designers with international names; a unique modern tropical design wi…
$1,27M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with hotel management and payback period of 9 years! A complex of 3-bedroom villas …
$546,088
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
$1,27M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 2
$930,378
Leave a request

Properties features in Choeng Thale, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go