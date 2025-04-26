Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Chalong
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Chalong, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLAS IN PHUKET FOR LIVING AND INVESTMENT! A complex of 35 modern villas with a swimming…
$467,243
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chalong, Thailand

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go