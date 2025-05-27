Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Chalong, Thailand

27 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 8 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 200 m²
CHA5811 The size of this villa is really amazing. The floor area is 900 sq.m., land s…
$1,38M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 369 m²
CHA22271 Experience the epitome of luxury living in this brand-new, three-storey pool…
$491,546
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
CHA6911 Owning your own home on the island is a dream come true for many, and you can…
$1,17M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 303 m²
CHA6100 This Project with the most breathtaking views of greenery, each beautifully f…
$430,372
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
CHA4804 Boutique style complex of 4 villas sharing a 13 meter swimming pool. Each vil…
$999,078
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
CHA4435 A modern complex of villas in the Chalong area! *Completion of construction f…
$227,482
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
CHA7043 Even biggest of families can live here comfortable, given already prepared 5 …
$2,31M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 8 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
CHA6561 Luxury villa for sale located in the Chalong area. This is a great investment…
$2,77M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 363 m²
CHA7151 This is a villa located in a gated community with moderate communal fees. It …
$919,152
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 836 m²
CHA7247 This is a truly royal house close to Chalong bay. It is located in the area …
$2,06M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 737 m²
CHA22349 This grand 4-bedroom villa offers a luxurious lifestyle with modern convenie…
$1,71M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
CHA21897 Situated in the esteemed Chalong neighborhood, this exceptional luxury villa…
$703,966
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
CHA6859 Magnificent house for sale located on top of a hill with stunning sea views! …
$2,09M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 430 m²
CHA1251 The dream of living in the green and relaxing tropical island, the respect fo…
$1,47M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 640 m²
CHA22525 A beautifully designed modern-style pool villa offering privacy, comfort, an…
$945,281
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
CHA5417 This new stylish and modern private house is situated in a quiet peaceful nat…
$273,594
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 328 m²
CHA21896 Nestled in the prestigious locale of Chalong, this exquisite luxury villa pr…
$553,335
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
CHA22469 This inviting private pool villa in Chalong offers a tranquil escape with al…
$245,927
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
CHA6901 Magnificent villa for sale! 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, 1 outdoor bathroom Land …
$707,040
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
CHA22363 This modern villa represents the perfect mixture of comfort and style, with …
$353,520
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
CHA7009 Lovely new villa for sale in the Chalong area! The excellent location and att…
$427,298
Villa 9 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 9 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 1 800 m²
CHA4900 This lovely house is ideal for people with refined taste, who are used to sur…
$1,69M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 7 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Area 192 m²
CHA5729 Spacious house in the tropical paradise of Phuket is a dream of many people. …
$439,594
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
CHA6709 This spacious villa is located in a quiet area of Chalong, surrounded by trop…
$581,002
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
CHA6708 This cozy villa is located in a quiet area of Chalong, surrounded by a tropic…
$550,261
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Nakok, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Nakok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
CHA2316 Comfort and fashionable design are in a great bend with a minimalistic style.…
$513,372
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
CHA21886 Nestled in the heart of southern Phuket, specifically in Chalong, this luxur…
$491,854
