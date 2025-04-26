Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Chalong
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Chalong, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 442 m²
Number of floors 1
Invest in luxury villas that provide high returns and price increases! A great option to sta…
$1,54M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the epitome of luxury living in this stunning villa with a pool, ideally situated n…
$242,893
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chalong, Thailand

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go