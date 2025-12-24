Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Chalong
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Chalong, Thailand

villas
125
House Delete
Clear all
30 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
CHA4804 Boutique style complex of 4 villas sharing a 13 meter swimming pool. Each vil…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Nakok, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Nakok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
CHA2316 Comfort and fashionable design are in a great bend with a minimalistic style.…
$536,660
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ban Nakok, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ban Nakok, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 430 m²
CHA1251 The dream of living in the green and relaxing tropical island, the respect fo…
$1,54M
Leave a request
AtlantaAtlanta
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 369 m²
CHA22271 Experience the epitome of luxury living in this brand-new, three-storey pool…
$513,844
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 363 m²
CHA7151 This is a villa located in a gated community with moderate communal fees. It …
$960,846
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
CHA4435 A modern complex of villas in the Chalong area! *Completion of construction f…
$228,161
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 503 m²
CHA22637 This is a unique opportunity to own one of the private villas in a quiet res…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
CHA6901 Magnificent villa for sale! 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, 1 outdoor bathroom Land …
$739,112
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 737 m²
CHA22349 This grand 4-bedroom villa offers a luxurious lifestyle with modern convenie…
$1,79M
Leave a request
Vienna PropertyVienna Property
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
CHA6709 This spacious villa is located in a quiet area of Chalong, surrounded by trop…
$607,357
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 428 m²
CHA21897 Situated in the esteemed Chalong neighborhood, this exceptional luxury villa…
$735,899
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Nakok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Nakok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
CHA21886 Nestled in the heart of southern Phuket, specifically in Chalong, this luxur…
$546,624
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 9 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 1 800 m²
CHA4900 This lovely house is ideal for people with refined taste, who are used to sur…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
CHA22366 Discover a great investment opportunity with six newly developed houses loca…
$610,571
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 8 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Area 1 200 m²
CHA5811 The size of this villa is really amazing. The floor area is 900 sq.m., land s…
$1,48M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 836 m²
CHA7247 This is a truly royal house close to Chalong bay. It is located in the area …
$2,15M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
CHA7043 Even biggest of families can live here comfortable, given already prepared 5 …
$2,41M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
CHA7009 Lovely new villa for sale in the Chalong area! The excellent location and att…
$446,681
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 316 m²
CHA21896 Nestled in the prestigious locale of Chalong, this exquisite luxury villa pr…
$652,347
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
CHA22723 This brand-new villa in Chalong is designed for comfortable family living in…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
CHA22363 This modern villa represents the perfect mixture of comfort and style, with …
$401,691
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
CHA6859 Magnificent house for sale located on top of a hill with stunning sea views! …
$2,19M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
CHA6911 Owning your own home on the island is a dream come true for many, and you can…
$1,22M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 442 m²
CHA22736 This villa offers a balanced blend of space, privacy, and functionality. Wit…
$1,67M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 7 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Area 192 m²
CHA5729 Spacious house in the tropical paradise of Phuket is a dream of many people. …
$459,535
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 640 m²
CHA22525 A beautifully designed modern-style pool villa offering privacy, comfort, an…
$988,161
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 303 m²
CHA6100 This Project with the most breathtaking views of greenery, each beautifully f…
$449,894
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 731 m²
CHA22613 This spectacular hillside villa blends architectural innovation with the fin…
$2,73M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 353 m²
CHA22731 Welcome to a private collection of only four tropical villas, designed for f…
$594,503
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 731 m²
CHA7014 There are two villas in this project, they border each other, both face Chalo…
$1,67M
Leave a request

Properties features in Chalong, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go