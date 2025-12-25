Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with swimming pool in Chalong, Thailand

125
6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A modern residential complex in Chalong district in southern Phuket is a profitable opportun…
$207,079
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/2
The design of the project is inspired by the aesthetics of the Nile River, offering a modern…
$421,198
2 bedroom house in Chalong, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
A modern residential complex in Chalong district in southern Phuket is a profitable opportun…
$124,676
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
1 bedroom house in Chalong, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
A modern residential complex in Chalong district in southern Phuket is a profitable opportun…
$62,338
3 bedroom house in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 367 m²
Cozy closed village of villas with service level five-star resort is located in a quiet part…
$417,732
3 bedroom house in Chalong, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Chalong, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
This modern one-storey villa is located in the promising Chalong area in the east of the isl…
$693,482
TekceTekce

Properties features in Chalong, Thailand

