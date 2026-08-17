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Apartments for sale in Upper Empordà, Spain

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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in el Port de la Selva, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
el Port de la Selva, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Exclusive residential complex located in the prestigious area of La Cala de Mijas, next to L…
$630,710
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2 bedroom apartment in Castello dEmpuries, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castello dEmpuries, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive penthouse with sea views and a large terrace on the Costa Brava Discover this impr…
$580,956
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