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Residential properties for sale in Sierra de Cadiz, Spain

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4 properties total found
Apartment in Olvera, Spain
Apartment
Olvera, Spain
Discover the beauty of Andalusia at Hotel Fuente del Pino - a unique opportunity to acquire …
$8,67M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Villamartin, Spain
Apartment
Villamartin, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Discover the charm of elegant flats boasting scenic nature views, nestled within a community…
$243,133
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3 bedroom townthouse in Villamartin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Villamartin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Townhouse in Williamartine, Orihuela Costa. Large salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bat…
$244,001
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 5 bedrooms in Arcos de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arcos de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
House in Arcos de la Frontera with 571 m2 and land of 1.031 m2. It has 7 bedrooms, 5 bathroo…
$633,986
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Properties features in Sierra de Cadiz, Spain

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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