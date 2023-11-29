Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sierra de Cadiz, Spain

Villamartin
4
5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Villamartin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villamartin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Villa for sale in Villamartin in the Pinada Golf area. The total area of 165.00 m2, the plot…
€529,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Villamartin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Villamartin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
House for sale in Villamartin in the Villamartín area. The total area of 80.00 m2, the plot …
€179,000
2 room apartment in Villamartin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villamartin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€278,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Villamartin, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Villamartin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Maisonette for sale in Villamartin in the Villamartín region. The total area of 100.00 m2 co…
€169,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Arcos de la Frontera, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arcos de la Frontera, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
House in Arcos de la Frontera with 571 m2 and land of 1.031 m2. It has 7 bedrooms, 5 bathroo…
€600,000
Property types in Sierra de Cadiz

houses

Properties features in Sierra de Cadiz, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
